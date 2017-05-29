They asked for a lighter, then demanded his car keys at gunpoint

A 31-year-old man told Myrtle Beach police he was robbed of his car at gunpoint by two men at Broadway at the Beach early Sunday morning.
Myrtle Beach police were called about 12:45 a.m. to the area of 1320 Celebrity Circle within the entertainment complex, according to an incident report.
The victim told officers he and a friend were leaving Broadway at the Beach and when they arrived at their vehicle in the far corner of the parking lot, near 29th Avenue North and U.S. 17, they were approached by two men.
One of the suspects asked to borrow a lighter, and the victim reached into his pocket to pull one out, then a gun was pointed and the suspects demanded the victim’s car keys, the report states.
The victim turned over his keys to the men, who then took off in the victim’s 2013 Volkswagon CC in an unknown direction, the report says.
