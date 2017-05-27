Horry County police investigate shots fired outside Waffle House

About five or six shots were fired from a truck carrying two men who were driving away from an Aynor Waffle House early Saturday morning, according to a police report.
Horry County police were called about 3 a.m. to the Waffle House at 2920 E. U.S. 501 in Aynor in reference to shots fired.
Police spoke with a witness who said shots came from a truck with two men inside. The witness told police there was a group of about five men sitting inside the restaurant when the two suspects came inside, and the men argued over an incident that happened at an Aynor-area bar, but the the situation defused when the suspects said they weren’t the ones at the bar, the report says.
The group of guys walked out and were talking in the restaurant’s parking lot when the two suspects left and went to their truck, police said. The witness said he heard five or six gunshots as the men drove away, the report states.
The witness said some of the men standing outside ran toward the truck, but turned back as the vehicle became too far gone, authorities said. The witness said the group of men split into two vehicles and headed toward Conway.
Polices said they didn’t locate the group of men who left. Authorities said they found spent shell casings near the parking lot’s exit. Officers said that because the incident happened within Aynor city limits, they would be turning over the investigation to town police.
Comments