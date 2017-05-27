He posed as a perfume salesman, then took off after grabbing her cash, report says

About $200 was snatched from the hand of a 26-year-old woman from a man posing as a perfume salesman at Coastal Grand Mall Friday night, according to a police report.
A 22-year-old woman with the 26-year-old woman was also punched in the face when she chased the suspect down, police said.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 10 p.m. Friday to a restaurant near the Coastal Grand Mall in reference to a theft incident that happened inside the mall, a report states.
The victims were in the mall shopping when a man approached them and asked them a question. He posed as a perfume salesman as he put a perfume stick on the 26-year-old victim’s wrist, police said.
The victim told police she had about $200 in her hand, and that the suspect snatched it from her, then dashed off out of the mall through the food court exit, the report says.
The 22-year-old victim chased after him, and he stopped and punched her in the face, according to police. She then pulled out pepper stray and released some of the burning mist in the suspect’s face.
The suspect then took a handful of cash from his pocket and threw a $100 on the ground, authorities said. The victim then lost sight of the suspect as he ran toward a nearby restaurant.
Police spoke with restaurant employees who told them a man matching the suspect’s description came in and asked to use the restroom to wash his face.
