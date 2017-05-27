Crime

May 27, 2017 7:37 AM

Myrtle Beach police arrest minor in connection with human trafficking

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

Just before midnight on Friday, Myrtle Beach officers made an arrest in connection with a human trafficking operation, according to a police report.

Authorities said they arrested a minor in connection with the incident along the 4700 block of North Kings Highway on Friday night. The police report doesn’t offer a narrative outlining the details of the arrest or the incident.

The Sun News has reached out to Myrtle Beach police to learn more about this incident.

Please check back for story updates.

