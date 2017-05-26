Surfside Beach man arrested following gun discovered in bag at MYR, report says

A Surfside Beach man was arrested in connection with bringing a loaded gun to the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday, according to an Horry County police report.
Jason Wayne Hunsucker, 35, was charged with weapons/ carrying in restricted places, J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records show.
Officers responded about 6 a.m. to the TSA security checkpoint at MYR for a report of a firearm, police said. Authorities spoke with the supervisor of the TSA checkpoint who stated that while screening lugguage owned by the suspect when a witness saw saw what looked like a gun on the x-ray screen, the report states.
Police reviewed the x-ray screen, took the bag, and Hunsucker was then escorted to the TSA security office where police said they found loaded firearm with 15 rounds in the magazine and none inside the chamber, according to the report.
Officers took possession of the gun and arrested Hunsucker, police said. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday on $500 bond, online jail records show.
