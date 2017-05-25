Conway business owner arrested in connection with sales tax evasion

A Conway business owner was arrested Thursday by South Carolina Department of Revenue investigators in connection with tax evasion, according to a S.C. DOR release.
The S.C. DOR alleges Tammy Rabon Skipper knowingly operated Carolina Treats Inc. without a retail license and collected more than $235,000 in sales tax from customers for about five years and failed to remit the tax dollars to the state, the release states.
Carolina Treats Inc. had a total of $3,188,310 in net taxable sales from 2011 to 2015, which would deem filing a monthly state sales tax necessary, the release says.
The store did operate with a valid retail license for part of 2011, Skipper closed out the license effective Oct. 31, officials said. The S.C. DOR alleges she then knowingly kept making sales, collecting sales tax from customers, and didn’t file the necessary returns and pay the collected taxes to the S.C. DOR, the release says.
Skipper evaded paying more than $235,000 in sales tax that had been collected from customers, officials said.
Skipper is being jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and could possibly face fines up to $10,000 and/or up to five years in prison per charge if convicted, the release states.
