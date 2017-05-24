Overheard conversation leads to bomb scare at Conway Middle School

Students of Conway Middle School walking together thought they overheard other students discussing a bomb threat and alerted teachers, sparking a mid-morning scare Wednesday, according to Teal Britton, spokeswoman with Horry County Schools.
Nothing was discovered during a search once bomb threat protocol got underway, Britton said. The students were evacuated as police responded and a team at the school trained to search for bombs investigated.
The investigation didn’t yield anything and students were let back inside the building about 12:30 p.m., Britton said.
