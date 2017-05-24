Crime

May 24, 2017 1:54 PM

Overheard conversation leads to bomb scare at Conway Middle School

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

Students of Conway Middle School walking together thought they overheard other students discussing a bomb threat and alerted teachers, sparking a mid-morning scare Wednesday, according to Teal Britton, spokeswoman with Horry County Schools.

Nothing was discovered during a search once bomb threat protocol got underway, Britton said. The students were evacuated as police responded and a team at the school trained to search for bombs investigated.

The investigation didn’t yield anything and students were let back inside the building about 12:30 p.m., Britton said.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Officials talk with neighbors near the suspected meth lab

Officials talk with neighbors near the suspected meth lab 0:08

Officials talk with neighbors near the suspected meth lab
Suspected meth lab found near U.S. 501 0:14

Suspected meth lab found near U.S. 501
Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 0:31

Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos