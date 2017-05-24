North Myrtle Beach bank robber suspects indicted

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:08 Officials talk with neighbors near the suspected meth lab Pause 1:34 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.24 1:42 What to do during a tornado 1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.23 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest 1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse 1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 3:09 2nd Ave. Pier's Ashley Shoemaker has one of the weirdest pick-up lines you've ever heard in this week's pour | Hot Pour 4:11 Family and friends celebrate the life of Toni Anderson Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A second dash cam video released by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department shows bank robbery suspects firing weapons as they hit spike strips deployed by an officer. The three suspects then fell their crashed vehicle into the woods. All were later captured. North Myrtle Beach Police Department

A second dash cam video released by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department shows bank robbery suspects firing weapons as they hit spike strips deployed by an officer. The three suspects then fell their crashed vehicle into the woods. All were later captured. North Myrtle Beach Police Department