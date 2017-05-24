She told police he threw a cup at her before he exposed himself

A woman told Myrtle Beach police a man at a convenience store threw a cup at her leg then exposed himself to her after he defended the store clerk she complained to, police said.
Myrtle Beach officers were called to the victim’s home where she told them that she was at a convenience store on the 1800 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue to buy a soda when a man exposed himself to her. She said she made a comment to the clerk about helping customers and that’s when the suspect told her to leave the clerk alone, the police report states.
As she left the store, she said the suspect threw a cup at her leg then “pulled out his penis and showed it to her,” the report states. The victim said a woman then yelled at the suspect to get into a vehicle, and they left the area, police said.
Officers spoke with the clerk who said the victim was arguing with someone in the store, but didn’t know who it was. He heard her say something about cups being tossed then noticed empty cups on the floor, the report states.
The clerk told officers he didn’t witness the cups being thrown and didn’t see the suspect expose himself to the victim, authorities said.
