He went to a co-worker’s for drinks. Then got beaten and robbed, report says

A 36-year-old man told Myrtle Beach police he was beaten and robbed while having drinks at a co-workers home early Wednesday morning.
Officers met with the victim at the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Oak Street. The victim reported to authorities that he went to a co-workers home in the area of Dunbar Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue for drinks. A man he didn’t recognize came over, but the victim said he didn’t pay any attention to him, and put headphones in to listen to music, the police report states.
The victim said he then noticed the suspect and another man talking and seemed to the victim like the pair was discussing his phone. Next, the victim said the suspect then started punching him over and over, and took his phone, according to the report.
The victim had a bloody nose and complained of jaw pain, police said.
The victim said as he was trying to leave his co-worker’s home, the suspect pulled out something black that looked like a weapon, but the victim wasn’t sure what it was, authorities said.
The victim said his phone was valued at $175, and he gave police a description of the suspect.
Comments