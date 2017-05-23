Man reports he was beaten and robbed after leaving Thee Dollhouse with two women

A man told police he was beaten and robbed after leaving Thee Dollhouse with two unknown women early Monday morning.
Horry County police responded to a Days Inn in Little River at 7:10 a.m. for a call of a reported armed robbery. The man told officers he and a friend had been at Thee Dollhouse until about 3 a.m. when they met up with two “unknown white females” and went back to Days Inn to continue to party, according to an incident report.
The man said an “unknown black male and an unknown white male came inside the room” during the morning when he was with the two women and assaulted him, the report stated. He told police that the men said they had a gun, but he didn’t see one as he was “curled up” in a fetal position during the attack, according to the report.
The man said the suspects took his ID, $100 in cash, a South State Bank credit card and a bottle of Klonopin.
Officers observed redness on the man’s cheek and a lump on the back of his head and called EMS to transport him to a local hospital, according to the report. Officers noted they did not find any signs of foul play in the room.
The case remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments