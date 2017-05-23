Anyone with information as to the location of this stolen motorcycle or possible suspects is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
May 23, 2017 5:04 PM

Have you seen this stolen motorcycle?

By Emily Weaver

Deputies of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a motorcycle that was reportedly stolen from the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet on Friday.

The stolen motorcycle is an orange 2003 chopper-style bike with silver flames, according to a release from GCSO.

Anyone with information as to the location of the motorcycle or possible suspects is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text-enabled cellphone with the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

