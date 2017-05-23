They found a stolen gun when they pulled them over, but that’s not all, report says

Officers said they saw a gun when a 36-year-old Myrtle Beach man opened his vehicle door after officers pulled him over, according to a police report.
Authorities stopped the green Honda Accord driven by Antoine Terrell Mccullough Saturday night near 14th Avenue South after noticing one of his brake lights wasn’t illuminating properly, the report says.
Once stopped by police, Mccullough opened his car door and started exiting, officers said. That’s when police said they noticed a holstered handgun in the inside of the car’s door handle, the report states.
Mccullough was detained, and officers said they found a bag containing a white rock substance, a white powder substance, and a leafy, green substance, according to the report.
Mccullough was read his rights and gave officers a different name and date of birth then his own, police said. Additional officers came to the scene and detained the other passengers in the car.
Police said they found Mccullough’s state identification that displayed his real name and birth date during a search. Officers searched the purse of Jessica Lynn Roberts, 28, who was traveling with Mccullough, and said they discovered a white powder substance and white crystal substance, the report says.
While searching the purse of Tanya Inge Diaz, 39, also traveling with the pair, police said they found a white powder substance, and both Diaz and Roberts were arrested.
Officers stated in the report that a white powder substance field tested positive for cocaine, a white crystal substance field tested positive for crystal meth, a white rock substance field tested positive for crack cocaine, and a syringe with a clear liquid inside tested positive for cocaine also.
Police ran the serial number on the handgun discovered in the vehicle and said information revealed it was listed as stolen out of Brunswick County, N.C., the report states. Authorities also said found a digital scale, 9 MM ammunition, and a glass smoking pipe during the traffic stop.
Mccullough was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense, simple possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, first offense, unlawful carry, possession of a firearm by certain persons unlawful, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest/ giving false information, driving under suspension, and operating a vehicle in an unsafe manner, police said.
Roberts was charged with possession of cocaine, first offense and possession of meth, first offense, according to the report.
Diaz was charged with possession of cocaine, second offense, records show.
