Call of ‘suspicious activity’ leads officers to meth labs

0:08 Officials talk with neighbors near the suspected meth lab Pause

1:12 Police find 'couple' of one-pot meth labs

0:16 Crews hose off after hazmat operation

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest

1:40 Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

4:48 Rained out in Myrtle Beach? Try these indoor alternatives