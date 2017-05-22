Call of ‘suspicious activity’ leads officers to meth labs

Horry County police discovered a couple of meth labs while responding to a call of “suspicious activity” at a home near Conway Monday morning.
Crime scene tape blocked the street as Horry County officers and firefighters, decked in white hazmat suits, entered the 612 University Forest Drive home around 10:30 a.m. Crews carried out plastic bags and bottles as neighbors watched from nearby front porches.
We are on scene at University Drive in reference to a meth lab. More details as they become available.— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 22, 2017
Police say they were tipped off by a call of “suspicious activity” at the 612 University Forest Drive home. An investigation at the home started around 10 a.m. Inside, police found the makings of a meth lab and what appeared to investigators to be a one-pot-style operation, Capt. John Harrelson said at the scene.
“We did discover what we believe to be (and) what’s commonly referred to as a couple of one-pot-style meth labs, but what we will continue to do is gather evidence to confirm that,” Harrelson said.
The operation was safely dismantled within an hour and “no explosive danger” remained for residents, according to Sgt. Thomas DelPercio. No evacuation was ordered for the area.
“The scene will be closed for a little bit longer because we’re going to have a hazardous disposal team that will actually transport the (hazardous) materials away ... to dispose of those properly,” Harrelson said.
It appears that no neighbors have been evacuated as police work the scene behind crime tape. @TheSunNews pic.twitter.com/xpNAJwR9Fd— Michaela Broyles (@MichaelaBroyles) May 22, 2017
“The investigation is ongoing,” Harrelson said, adding that a suspect was not in custody as of noon. Officers do know, however, who they are seeking as the investigation unfolds, he said.
