Man fled from police on a mo-ped. But he didn’t get far.

An Awendaw man is accused of fleeing from police on a mo-ped and for committing several other traffic violations in his escape from blue lights on Saturday.
An officer on routine patrol in the area of 29th Avenue North and Oak Street reported seeing the mo-ped fail to stop for a red light at the intersection around 8:30 p.m., according to an incident report. As the officer attempted to stop the mo-ped, its operator turned into a parking lot of a beachwear store, circled the building and escaped back onto the roadway, according to the report.
The officer said he disengaged the traffic stop, but noticed the same mo-ped again on 33rd Avenue North so he turned on his blue lights and sirens in a second attempt, but the mo-ped didn’t stop.
During the “normal rate of speed” chase, the mo-ped driver attempted to cut the officer off before striking a curb and falling to the ground two streets away from where police first saw him, the report stated.
Fifty-five-year-old Steven Lee Prescott was charged with failing to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, driving under suspension, operating an unsafe motor vehicle and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
