Man reports being assaulted and shot at outside a tattoo parlor

A man, exiting a vehicle with blood on his face, told police he had been attacked and shot at near a tattoo parlor, but he did not wish to press charges.
Myrtle Beach police were called to 1630 Stockholder Ave. for an assault call at 10:45 p.m. Saturday and discovered a victim who appeared “loopy and out of it,” according to an incident report.
The man told police that two white men came up to him as he was getting in his car and told him he was not supposed to be at the tattoo shop, the report stated. That’s when someone hit him and another man shot at him, the man told police.
Officers observed a bullet hole in the driver-side front door of the man’s car and a shattered window. But the man said he “did not wish for any police involvement,” according to the report.
The case remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
