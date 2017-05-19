Man surrenders to police in connection with North Myrtle Beach hit-and-run

A Pennsylvania man surrendered to North Myrtle Beach police Friday morning in connection with charges related to a hit-and-run reported Wednesday morning that left a 67-year-old woman injured, according to officials.
Derek William Dorman, 22, of Harding, Pa. is charged with traffic/ hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with great bodily injury, according to an arrest warrant.
Another charge in connection with use of a vehicle without consent is pending, according to Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman.
The incident was reported about 7 a.m. Wednesday when a 67-year-old woman was struck from behind by a vehicle while walking down Duffy Street, near 30th Avenue North, police said.
Police found the woman lying on the ground, suffering from multiple injuries. Her son, Ryan Eleuteri, told The Sun News Thursday that she underwent a three-hour surgery and had multiple broken bones among her injuries.
An arrest warrant states Dorman was driving a 2011 Kia Soul when he allegedly hit the victim and failed to stop. Eleuteri said Thursday that his mother is in stable condition.
He said his mom was headed back from her usual 8 - 10 mile walk Thursday morning when she was hit.
