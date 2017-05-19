Thee DollHouse accused of secretly taping dressing room for porn site

Thee DollHouse gentleman’s club is accused of secretly videotaping the dressing room and then broadcasting images of naked women to paying members of a pornographic website.
The charges are listed in a lawsuit filed in the Horry County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of a former 18-year-old employee identified only as “Jane Doe.”
Doe began working at the club as a waitress serving beverages in May 2016, not as a stripper or exotic dancer, says the lawsuit filed May 5.
She would change into her mandatory cocktail waitress uniform in the dressing rooms provided, and did not notice anything amiss until August.
It was then she was informed by an employee working in the dressing room on a laptop computer that he was making adjustments to the live web cameras that broadcast video recordings to the club’s website, the lawsuit said.
“On Aug. 9, 2016, (Jane Doe) became aware for the first time that she had been surreptitiously videotaped while undressing within the changing room without her knowledge or consent and that her privacy had been invaded,” the lawsuit said.
Those images of Doe are still available on the internet, causing the young woman “great emotional distress and embarrassment,” the lawsuit said.
A club manager was contacted for comment, but hasn’t returned the call.
Doe is asking for an unspecified amount in punitive damages for permanent emotional distress, embarrassment, medical expenses and loss of earning capacity.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
