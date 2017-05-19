Two men arrested following Surfside Beach break-in, police say

Arrests were made Thursday after a woman reported two masked men broke into her Surfside-area home, pointed a gun, and robbed her, according to a release from Interim Chief of Surfside Beach police Kenneth Hofmann.
Tyrese Jarell Pressley, 23, of Marion is charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, possession of a stolen handgun, armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of criminal tools, Hofmann said.
Kymoze Zeon Bethea, 21, or Marion is also charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, possession of criminal tools, armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a handgun, according to Hofmann, who said he is also charged with resisting arrest and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The charges stem from an incident that happened about 6 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 500 block of Juniper Drive, Hofmann said. The victim told police two masked men stole a handgun from her at gunpoint then fled, according to the release.
She called police, and officers arrived within two minutes and started searching the area. Authorites found the men, who were trying telude officers, within minutes, Hofmann said.
The men had several weapons when police found them, the release states.
