One woman, three men accused of dealing crack cocaine and meth near school

Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) wrapped up a long-term investigation into crack cocaine and methamphetamine distribution in the city of Georgetown Wednesday with the arrest of four suspected dealers.
Agents began an investigation into the sales of crack cocaine in Georgetown in 2016 and obtained eight drug distribution arrest warrants for 23-year-old Vonti Simmons and 31-year-old Wanda Nunnery, both of Georgetown, according to a release from the DEU.
Officers were able to track Nunnery and Simmons to a motel located in the city and obtained a search warrant for their room, the release stated. With the assistance of Georgetown City Police Department officers and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies, agents executed the warrant Wednesday afternoon.
Inside the room, agents found a large quantity of meth along with cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana ready for sale, according to the release. Packaging materials, scales and U.S. currency were also recovered during the raid, the release stated.
Simmons and Nunnery were arrested on warrants accusing them of distributing crack, cocaine and other controlled substances within a half-mile of a school or park.
Tyree Deshawn Gasque, 25, and John Vaughn Watson, 26, both of Georgetown were also arrested in the raid.
All four defendants are charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotic pills and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances within a half-mile of a school or park.
Simmons’ charges were enhanced to “second offenses” due to his prior drug convictions, according to the release.
“We need more citizens to step up and assist law enforcement in the war against illegal drugs,” Georgetown Police Chief Kelvin Waites said in the release. He warned anyone that would consider using the city of Georgetown in the furtherance of the drug trade to “think twice,” because they will be identified, investigated and arrested.
The 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, is comprised of numerous agencies within the 15th Judicial Circuit including, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Police Department, 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, Coastal Carolina University DPS, Conway Police Department, Surfside Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department, Aynor Police Department and the S.C. Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
