Woman catches man watching as she uses restroom, report says

A 31-year-old woman told Horry County police she caught a man watching her use the restroom from a neighboring stall at a Bucksport-area bathroom Wednesday.
Horry County police were called about 8 p.m. to the Bucksport Marina on Bucksport Road in reference to the incident. The victim told them she entered the ladies’ room, noticed the handicap stall was occupied, and went into the stall next to it, the report states.
While she was seated on the toilet, she told police she saw a man lying on his back on the floor in the handicap stall watching her, according to the report.
She said they made eye contact and then he moved out of sight. She then got up and quickly left the bathroom, police said.
She then stood outside and waited to see if the man would come out. Next, she said she saw him quickly leave the ladies’ room and go into the men’s room, the report states.
The victim then asked a man to go into the restroom to find the suspect. The man found him and the suspect was confronted by a manager, police said. The suspect said “you didn’t see me on the floor,” when asked about the incident, according to the report.
The victim became upset and left the area, police said. The report notes police would be presenting the case to a magistrate, and no arrests were made as of Thursday morning.
