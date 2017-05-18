Woman arrested in connection with prostitution along Ocean Boulevard

A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night in connection with prostitution in Myrtle Beach, jail records show.
Christina Norris is charged with prostitution, first offense and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, according to Myrtle Beach Jail online records.
Norris was arrested about 10 p.m. on the 100 block of South Ocean Boulevard, police said.
Her bond is set at $776, records show. An incident report outlining the details of her arrest was not immediately available Thursday morning.
