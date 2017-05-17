Pink ‘OMG’ bag found in traffic stop contained drugs, paraphernalia, report says

A Conway man is facing multiple charges after police said they found drugs, cash and a gun during a traffic stop, according to a police report.
Joseph Laverne Smith, 38, was arrested in connection with trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., first-offense, trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and driving under suspension, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.
Smith was traveling on S.C. 544 toward Conway in a black Camaro Monday night as Horry County police followed in an unmarked vehicle, the report says.
Smith was drifting over the fog line then crossed the broken line on the road, police said. Officers stopped Smith on S.C. 544 at the intersection of Peachtree Lane.
Authorities said they asked Smith for his license and he said he did not have one, but did show police a South Carolina Department of Corrections identification card, the report states.
Smith gave consent for police to search him, authorities said.
Police searched Smith and said they found a clear plastic bag of white powder, which was field tested at the scene, and while the results of the test were redacted in the report, officers did charge Smith with cocaine trafficking, jail records show.
Police also said money was found in Smith’s pocket, and he was then handcuffed, according to the report.
A canine sniffing Smith’s vehicle then gave some sort of alert for the smell of narcotics; however, the type of signal the dog gave also is censored in the report.
Police said they discovered a blue straw, a black and silver Smith & Wesson SD9VE handgun, loaded with 12 rounds, and a pink bag with the letters “OMG” on it, the report states.
Inside the pink bag, officers said they found: a bag with small bags inside, a metal spoon, a digital scale, a South Carolina lottery check with paperwork for $170,000, and two bags containing a brown powder substance and cash, according to the report.
The brown powder was field tested; however, the results again were redacted in the police report. Smith, however, was arrested in connection with trafficking heroin, jail records show.
The bag containing the white powder substance weighed about 12.45 grams, police said. One of the bags of brown powdery substance weighed 7 grams, and the other weighed 1.33 grams, authorities said.
Officers checked Smith’s background, and his history showed he was prohibited from carrying a firearm, the report states.
Smith was released from jail on Tuesday on a total bond of $105,647, jail records show.
