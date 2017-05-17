Conway man sentenced to 30 years in prison on drug charge

A Conway man was sentenced to 30 years in prison following a conviction of trafficking cocaine, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
David Harold Campbell, 34, of Conway was convicted Wednesday of second-offense failure to stop for a blue light and third-offense trafficking cocaine, the release states.
Circuit Court Judge Thomas A. Russo sentenced him to five years in prison on the failure to stop charge and 30 years in prison for the cocaine trafficking charge, which will run concurrently.
Following a trial that began Monday with jury selection, a jury deliberated for nearly two hours before finding Campbell guilty, the release states.
The charges came from an incident on Nov. 30, 2015 that involved Horry County police officer trying to stop Campbell for a traffic violation with the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County.
The case was prosecuted by Gray Ervin, an assistant solicitor, and David Caraker, a senior assistant solicitor, the release states.
“Campbell had prior drug convictions, so the sentence was enhanced because of that fact, Ervin said. This conviction was for trafficking in cocaine, third-offense.”
