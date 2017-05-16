Dental records proved the man missing for 16 months was dead. But questions remain.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 Randy Davis family seeks justice, answers Pause 2:09 Family of Randy Davis plead for his safe return 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 1:31 Area baseball, softball teams head down home stretch 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 4:06 Waccamaw boys golf wins 3A state title 0:21 Police search local pawn shop after investigation into stolen goods 1:35 These dunes aren't for playing 1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse 2:55 Ted Ginn on his breakout season Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Human remains discovered last week in a wooded area off Horse Pen Bay Road in Aynor were confirmed to be those of missing man Randy Davis. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

