He heard footsteps. When he turned around, he faced a man with a gun, he said.

He heard footsteps behind him and when he turned around, he was facing a man with a gun, he told police.
The 31-year-old man said he was walking down Legion Street around 4 a.m. Monday “when he heard footsteps behind him,” according to an incident report filed with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “As he turned around he noticed a black male suspect walk up to him really fast.”
The suspect “pulled out what he believed to be a black revolver” and told him to “give up his wallet,” according to the report. The man said he complied and ran away to call police, “once the suspect left.”
The man told police he didn’t get a good description of the alleged robber since it “happened so fast” and police noted the man “kept wandering off to look for his wallet” as they asked him questions.
The Nautica wallet was said to be brown in color.
The incident remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
