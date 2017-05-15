Crime

May 15, 2017 8:37 AM

Bicyclist killed in collision with car

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

A bicyclist was killed Sunday after a car struck a bike on Dunbar Road in Georgetown County.

The cyclist was traveling east on Dunbar Road around 12 p.m. when a 1998 Mazda car, also traveling east, struck the bike, according to Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist is deceased, Jones said.

The name of the rider has not yet been released.

The Highway Patrol and the state’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision.

Check back for more on this story.

