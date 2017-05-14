They heard gunshots, then saw a man jump from a balcony onto the gunman below.

A man was injured after jumping on an alleged gunman, who was trying to escape the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
Horry County police were called to 3035 Old Bryan Road in the Myrtle Beach area for a shooting around 8:35 p.m.
When police arrived they found one man, who had suffered a gunshot wound, and another man in a breezeway, who appeared to have a fractured ankle, according to an incident report.
Witnesses told police they heard gunshots, saw a suspect running down a flight of stairs with a gun and then witnessed another man jump from an upstairs balcony onto the fleeing suspect, according to the report. The witnesses told police that the two men struggled for the gun before the gunman grabbed the firearm and fled the scene with his girlfriend in an SUV.
Both injured men were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.
No suspect is in custody at this time, said Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman for the Horry County Police Department. But the incident remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
