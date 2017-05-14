He was losing consciousness when police arrived. Witnesses said he was robbed at gunpoint

He was losing consciousness when police arrived at an apartment on Cherokee Street, but witnesses told officers that the man – with the gash on his head – had been robbed at gunpoint.
Myrtle Beach police were called to an apartment complex at 1107 Cherokee St. for a robbery shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and found a witness trying to load the victim into the back of a car. The “victim was beginning to lose consciousness and (was) unable to stand on his own,” according to an incident report.
An officer was able to take photographs of the 29-year-old man’s injuries to his head before he was loaded into an ambulance for transport to Grand Strand Medical Center, the report stated. Police noted the man had what appeared to be a one-inch laceration above his right eye.
A witness told police he had heard “loud continuous knocking on his door;” when he opened it he saw the injured man, according to the report.
The witness told police that the victim said he had just been robbed at gunpoint by two men.
The men had asked the victim for his phone and wallet before hitting him in the head with a gun and running off with his belongings, according to the report. The victim was unconscious when police came to the hospital to interview him further, the report stated.
The incident remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments