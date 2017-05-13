He gave her a note saying cooperate or be hurt, then left with the store’s cash, police say

A man fled the scene of a store robbery Saturday morning after allegedly threatening the clerk and taking the Georgetown County store’s money, authorities said.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Saturday morning to Carvers Bay Convenience store on Choppee Road in reference to an armed robbery, according to a release from Jason Lesley, GCSO spokesman.
A clerk was approached by a man while she was opening the store Saturday morning. He grabbed her arm, gave her a note saying cooperate or be hurt, and told her to go inside and get the store’s cash, police said.
She complied with him, believing he had a gun, and the suspect did obtain an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot, authorities said.
Investigators were alerted and went to the scene. This case remains under investigation, authorities said.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Comments