Man sent to hospital after dance floor fight, report says

Myrtle Beach officers responded to a nightclub at Broadway at the Beach after a fight broke out on the dance floor just after midnight on Friday.
A 29-year-old man was injured when a man punched him multiple times while on the dance floor at a nightclub at 1320 Celebrity Circle, according to a police report.
Police spoke with the injured man who was being treated by staff and said he didn’t know what happened. EMS arrived and took him to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment. Authorities then talked to the club’s general manager who showed them video footage of the incident, the report says.
Police viewed the footage and said they saw the victim punched to the ground by a man while on the dance floor, according to the report. A man then keeps punching the victim until security guards pull the man away, authorities said.
The man and one of his friends were then escorted out by security, the report states.
Officers spoke to a witness who told them the victim and his friends were here on vacation from Canada. He said the victim and his friends were on the dance floor when the man hit him because the man thought the victim was staring at his girlfriend.
Police then went to the hospital to speak with the injured man, who said he didn’t remember what happened during the incident. He gave a description of the man who assaulted him and said he also thought the man struck him because the man thought he was staring at his girlfriend, police said.
Club management called police back and said surveillance footage from another camera showed the injured man punching the man, and after the man was punched, footage showed him hitting the injured man until security came, the report states.
An officer from the hospital called and told police the victim left the hospital without treatment, the report says.
Police said they emailed club management about obtaining video surveillance footage.
Comments