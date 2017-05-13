Kidnapping suspects found outside state, awaiting extradition

Police found two suspects wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a convenience store clerk on Friday outside of the state.
At about 11 p.m., Horry County police detectives arrested two people believed to be responsible for the kidnapping of a Scotchman convenience store clerk at 1272 Dick Pond Road in the Surfside Beach area on May 7, according to Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with HCPD.
After a thorough investigation, both suspects were identified and found in New Castle, Del., Dotson said.
Nazjier Ferrell, 18 of New Castle, Del. and Destiny Kristyle Simmons, 18 of Surfside Beach, are both in custody and await extradition to Horry County where they will be charged with kidnapping, grand larceny and weapons charges, Dotson said.
“Upon arrival it was learned that a masked gunman entered the store and forcibly removed the store clerk,” said Dotson said in a previously released statement on the incident. “The suspect did not take any money or store items before leaving the premises with the victim’s car.”
The 28-year-old female clerk was located “unharmed in North Carolina” around 7:30 a.m., Dotson said.
