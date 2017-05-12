Bond set for man facing sex crime charges against 4-year-olds

A Myrtle Beach man charged with sex crimes against two 4-year-old children had his bond set at a hearing Friday morning in a Conway courtroom.
Panteleimon Nicolas Spirakis, 56, of Myrtle Beach was arrested, along with three others, in March 2016 in connection with sex crimes against two 4-year-old children, records show.
On Friday, Judge Larry Hyman set his bond at $150,000 and also set certain rules with it, including GPS monitoring.
Spirakis was indicted last fall on two counts each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, relating to alleged incidents in 2014 and 2015, according to court records.
The charges were brought againist Spirakis and the three others after a 4-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy said they were forced to have sex with their siblings and other adults at the former Chez Joey nightclub and two other locations, according to a police report.
The others charged in the case are Lindsey Danielle Honeycutt, 30, Anthony Louis Strickland, 46, both of Myrtle Beach and Ambrose Edward Heavener, 31, of Conway, according to records. They were each indicted on sexual-related crimes last fall, court records state.
