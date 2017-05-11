Deadly fire at Apache Family Campground remains under investigation

A fire that ignited earlier this week at Apache Family Campground and Pier, and claimed the lives of a mother and son while injuring a man, remains under investigation.
On Thursday, Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said fire investigators were still in the process of learning what sparked the deadly fire.
“As of yesterday afternoon, they’re still in the investigation process, so being that we did have two fatalities and an injury, it’s probably going to be a somewhat long investigation process,” he said and added that investigators were being very thorough.
Flames tore through two trailers deep within the campground at 9700 Kings Road in the Myrtle Beach area just after midnight on Tuesday and destroyed them.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze within minutes and had the fire under control just after 1 a.m. and had aid from Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach fire departments. A man inside one of the two trailers burnt in the blaze was injured, and 62-year-old Shelby McGuire and her 37-year-old son named Cory McGuire were killed in the fire, authorities said.
The man was taken to a burn center in Augusta, Ga. for treatment, and while a request was made to the hospital for an update, there was no word on his condition by Thursday afternoon.
The tight-knit community at Apache Family Campground was saddened and shaken by the deadly blaze, and residents and visitors attended a service held later that afternoon on Tuesday by the campground’s minister.
Dennis Raynor, the campground’s general manager, said everyone there remained concerned about the man who has lived there for more than ten years.
