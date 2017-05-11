Conway man sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

An Horry County jury convicted a Conway man of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl Thursday, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced in a release.
Forty-four-year-old Angel Luis Sanchez Jr. was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch sentenced him to 35 years in prison, according to Assistant Solicitor Leigh Andrew, who prosecuted the case along with Joshua D. Holford, a senior assistant solicitor.
The trial for Sanchez began with jury selection on Monday with testimony starting Tuesday. Jurors deliberated for about 45 minutes before reaching their unanimous verdict in the case, the solicitor’s office announced.
Sanchez was formally charged April 17, 2016, in the case, but was taken into custody hours after the child reported the assault to her mother, Andrew said.
“I commend the jury for their verdict in the case and that we were able to bring justice to this victim, who as a child is among the most vulnerable in our society,” Andrew said. “With this verdict and sentence, we are able to protect other children in our community.”
