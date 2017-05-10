Crime

The glass door was broken. The cash register was on the floor, but the money was safe

By Elizabeth Townsend

Myrtle Beach police found a broken glass door and a cash register on the ground, but a store employee said the store’s money was still tucked away in its hiding place.

Officers were called about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to an Eagle’s Beachwear store on the 1000 block of South Kings Highway in reference to a sounding alarm, a police report says.

Glass from one of the business’ doors was broken out, and police said they found the cash register on the floor while doing a security sweep of the building.

Officers didn’t find anyone inside. A key holder came, checked the store, and said the business’ cash was still secured in a hiding place, the report states.

Crime scene officers arrived and continued to investigate, police said.

