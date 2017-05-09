A call for a fight turned into a kidnapping case at a Murrells Inlet home, report says

A man was arrested Monday afternoon at a home in Murrells Inlet after police said he barricaded the door of the home, forcing a 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman to stay inside, according to a report.
Zachary Guilds Chandler, 24, is being charged with two counts of kidnapping, Krystal Dotson spokeswoman with Horry County police said.
Miranda Bailey Rish, 25, is being charged with breach of peace during the incident, Dotson said.
Horry County officers were called about 4:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Indian Wells Court in reference to a fight. A third party caller told police that while he was changing a door, he heard an argument inside the house. He said he knocked on the door, then heard silence, report states.
Police arrived and repeatedly knocked on the door, but no one answered. Dispatchers reached someone who is a partial owner of the home, who gave them access to it, but officers said they couldn’t get inside, because a couch was barring them. Police then called for a negotiations team to come to the scene.
The male victim texted the owner and said they were being held inside against their wills, according to the report. The male victim said that Chandler and Rish had been drinking all day and arguing. The victim said that Chandler became more angry when police arrived and allegedly said he would “mess them up” if they tried to leave.
The male victim was able to unlock the backdoor and wrote a sign he put in the window letting officers know that he unlocked the backdoor, police said.
Officers went inside a screen door on the back side of the house and apprehended Chandler, the report states. Officers knocked a door off the hinges during a security sweep and found the victims safe and unharmed inside.
Police said they determined that Rish was told to leave the home, and she was found walking in the roadway with an alcoholic beverage, shouting at Chandler, the report says.
She continued to shout at Chandler and was arrested in connection with breach of peace, police said.
