May 09, 2017 9:54 AM

Have you seen these suspects? Police say they’re wanted in connection with kidnapping

By Elizabeth Townsend

Horry County police released photos of a suspect and possible suspect they say are wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a convenience store clerk early Sunday in the Surfside Beach area.

A woman pictured is wanted for questioning by police and is considered a possible suspect, according to Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman. The incident happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a Scotchman convenience store at 1272 Dick Pond Road, authoriteis said.

“Upon arrival it was learned that a masked gunman entered the store and forcibly removed the store clerk,” said Dotson said in a previsously released statement. “The suspect did not take any money or store items before leaving the premises with the victim’s car.”

The 28-year-old female clerk was located “unharmed in North Carolina” around 7:30 a.m., Dotson said.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people in the pictures and ask that anyone with information call the HCPD tip line at 843-915-8477. Tips can be left anonymously.

