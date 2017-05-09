Have you seen these suspects? Police say they’re wanted in connection with kidnapping

Horry County police released photos of a suspect and possible suspect they say are wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a convenience store clerk early Sunday in the Surfside Beach area.
A woman pictured is wanted for questioning by police and is considered a possible suspect, according to Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman. The incident happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a Scotchman convenience store at 1272 Dick Pond Road, authoriteis said.
“Upon arrival it was learned that a masked gunman entered the store and forcibly removed the store clerk,” said Dotson said in a previsously released statement. “The suspect did not take any money or store items before leaving the premises with the victim’s car.”
The 28-year-old female clerk was located “unharmed in North Carolina” around 7:30 a.m., Dotson said.
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people in the pictures and ask that anyone with information call the HCPD tip line at 843-915-8477. Tips can be left anonymously.
Comments