The masked gunman wasn’t there to steal money or merchandise. He was there for her.

A masked gunman entered the Scotchman convenience store on Dick Pond Road early Sunday morning, but police say he wasn’t there to rob the store; he was there to kidnap its clerk.
Horry County police were called to the Myrtle Beach-area gas station at 1272 Dick Pond Road around 4:30 a.m.
“Upon arrival it was learned that a masked gunman entered the store and forcibly removed the store clerk,” said Krystal Dotson, a public information officer with HCPD. “The suspect did not take any money or store items before leaving the premises with the victim’s car.”
The 28-year-old female clerk was located “unharmed in North Carolina” around 7:30 a.m., Dotson said.
Police need your help to locate the suspects responsible.
“We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the persons believed to be involved,” Dotson said.
Information can be shared anonymously on the HCPD tip line at 843-915-8477.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments