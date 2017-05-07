Police investigating purse-snatching in the Market Common

Police are investigating a case of a reported purse-snatching at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in the Market Common Saturday evening.
A 73-year-old woman told police she was loading the groceries she had just purchased into her car when a sedan pulled up behind her shopping cart in the parking lot around 7:40 p.m. A white man driving the dark-colored sedan then reached out, grabbed the woman’s purse from the child seat area of the cart and sped away, according to an incident report.
A witness confirmed the account to police, saying the suspect was a white male, mid-20’s to 30’s, in a black sedan tagged with what may have been a West Virginia plate.
The woman’s purse contained her cellphone, a set of keys and various financial cards.
The case remains under investigation.
