One man arrested in murder case. One girl still missing. Police need your help

A Bennettsville man has been charged with murder for the slaying of a woman found dead in her Marlboro County home Friday.

An 8-year-old girl absent from the home, remains missing.

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon announced Sunday that officers have arrested 36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright, charging him with murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Bright is charged in connection to the homicide investigation of Ella Shantrica Lowery who was found dead in her home Friday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Lowery’s 8-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery, “is still missing and we are actively seeking any information or tips,” said Sgt. Jamie Seales in the release.

Anyone with information can call the MCSO at 843-479-5605, 911 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.

“The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, State Law Enforcement Division and FBI worked all day again on Saturday and into Sunday morning to search more areas including a home in Bennettsville,” Seales said. “Other law enforcement agencies are scheduled to assist on Sunday with the investigation and the continued search for Iyana.”

“We are working as hard as we possibly can to bring a resolution to this case and find Iyana,” the sheriff said. “All agencies are working 20-hour days to accomplish this. We have expertise from all around the United States collaborating to bring Iyana home. If anyone has any information, please help us and call the numbers listed above.”