Authorities searching for missing 8-year-old girl after woman found dead in Marlboro County

Marlboro County authorities are feverishly searching for an 8-year-old girl, who was discovered missing during the death investigation of her mother at a Bennettsville area home Friday morning, and authorities are asking for the public’s help.
Ella Shantrica Lowery was found dead in a home on Craig Circle in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County, according to a news release from Sgt. Jamie Seales in investigations at the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown hasn’t released any details on how Ella Shantrica Lowery died, according to WPDE. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said Ella Shantrica Lowery’s young son was found with a relative, WPDE reports, but eight-year-old Iyana Latrice Lowery remains missing.
Iyana Latrice Lowery is described as 4’2 feet tall. She weighs about 100 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.
Lemon said an Amber Alert cannot be issued for the child because there’s no suspect car or license tag information associated with the case, according to WPDE.
"We are exhausting all resources to find Iyana. If anyone knows her whereabouts or has information about her disappearance or the death investigation we are conducting at her residence, please call 911 or 843-479-5605 and ask to speak to an investigator. Please be specific about this case so it can be routed immediately," said Lemon in a news release.
The State Law Enforcement Division has been called in to help with the investigation, and on Saturday, the FBI also joined the case, which is being treated as a kidnapping or abduction incident, authorities said.
Officers worked at gathering leads and evidence throughout the night in many locations and counties, the release states.
"Finding Iyana is of highest priority to all the agencies involved. We need the community to stand beside us and remain vigilant in helping and sharing information. This is not a time as a community to remain silent if you have information. Your piece of information may be critical in saving the life of Iyana," stated Lemon in the release.
Anyone with information about the circumstances around the death of Ella Lowery or the disappearance of her daughter, can call 911 or the MCSO at 843-479-5605. If you call, tell them you're calling about this case, so you can speak with an investigator. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip or information with Crime stoppers by calling 1-800- SC CRIME.
