Woman arrested in undercover prostitution bust, report says

A 30-year-old woman was arrested Friday night in Myrtle Beach by an undercover officer, according to a police report.
Cassandra Renee Robbins, 30, is charged with prostitution, first offense, Myrtle Beach jail records show.
The undercover officer stated he saw her walking northbound along Yaupon Drive and 17th Avenue South. He pulled up along side her, and she got into the officer’s vehicle, police said.
After a short time, she allegedly agreed to perform sexual favors in exchange for $20, the report states. The undercover officer gave nearby police a “takedown signal” in the area of Yaupon Drive and 21st Avenue South, and officers swooped in for the arrest, the report says.
As police arrested her, she stated “she was not a prostitute,” according to the report.
Robbins was being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail on $776 bond Saturday morning, online records show.
Her mugshot photo was not available on the Myrtle Beach police website.
Comments