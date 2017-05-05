Myrtle Beach man facing child pornography charges

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Thursday in connection with possessing child pornography, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s Office.
Robert Aime Juneau, Jr., 47, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the release states.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office, along with a member of the S.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, made the arrest, according to the release.
Investigators with the S.C. AG office assisted with the investigation, which authorities said revealed Juneau had images of child pornography, the release said.
The case will be prosecuted by the AG’s office. Each count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison, the release states.
Juneau was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond Friday morning, online jail records showed.
