The woman arrested said she was just helping. Police now searching for burglary suspect

A woman Horry County police arrested in connection with a home burglary late last month told detectives she was simply helping her boyfriend during the incident, according to a report. Now, police are looking for the 35-year-old man.
Patrolling police arrested Kimberly Davis, 26, about noon on April 25 in connection with burglary at Sheldon Court in the Conway area, a report states. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a 2002 Chrysler van and said they discovered items belonging to the victim inside.
After Davis was read her rights, she told police that her boyfriend George Everett Gray aka “Toot” was the one who broke into the home, the report says.
She told officers she helped load televisions, but didn’t go into the home, authorities said. She also allegedly said she drove to the home, helped load items into the vehicle, then drove away from it, police said.
After leaving, she drove into a ditch about a block away. She said Gray then fled from the vehicle and disappeared into woods nearby. Police said he’s wanted in connection with second-degree burglary.
Davis, whose hometown was not listed, is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where she is charged with second-degree burglary, receiving stolen goods, operating an uninsured vehicle, and other traffic-related offenses, online jail records show.
Anyone with information can call the Horry County police tip line at 843-915-8477.
