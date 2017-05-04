Faulty taillights spark high-speed police chase

A vehicle chase between Horry County police and a suspect came to end when the driver crashed into a ditch, ran from the car, and disappeared into nearby woods.
Horry County police were patrolling about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday in the Loris area of the county when they noticed a white Cadillac Deville without illuminated taillights traveling east on S.C. 9 Business.
Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on the car, which did not have the correct tags, but the driver didn’t stop and tried to elude officers, according to an incident report.
The chase continued on S.C. 9 Business, and at one point reached 102 miles per hour, before twisting and turning down other roads. The driver lost control during the pursuit and crashed into ditch, the report says.
The driver then jumped from the vehicle and fled into the woods nearby. Police canvassed the woods, but didn’t find the suspect.
