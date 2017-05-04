Tabor City, N.C. shooting injures three people

Two men and one woman were taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a shooting incident in Tabor City, N.C.
Shots rang out about 7 p.m. on Lewis Street, sending two men, who were about 20 to 21 years old, and a woman about 40 years old, to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Major Jerry Sarvis with the Tabor City Police Department.
He said he didn’t know about what took place in the events leading up to the shooting.
No arrests had been made by Thursday morning, and Sarvis said police were looking at suspects, though he declined to say how many.
He said he believed the victims had been released from the hospital, or would be soon.
