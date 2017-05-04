Crime

May 04, 2017 7:23 AM

North Carolina authorities issue Amber Alert for 15-year-old girl

By Elizabeth Townsend

Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl they believe may have been abducted by two men.

Cassidy Ann Bottoms, 15, is described as a white female, standing 5’1 feet tall, weighing 114 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen in a black tube top with V-cut, pink, gray, and blue palm tree leggings, and black Converse shoes, authorities said. Police say she has a scar on her lower, left lip.

Authorities said there are two alleged abductors: Deshawn Dante Townes and Joffey Lee Cutler.

Townes, 24, is described as black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue button-up shirt and blue hat and wears glasses, officials said.

Cutler, 20, is described as a black male 5 feet 8 inches tall, and black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a silver 2010 Nissan Altima with NC license tag number BBP-4246.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 727-2112, 336-727-2112 or call 911 or *HP.

