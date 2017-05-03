Crime

May 03, 2017 6:02 PM

There are a lot of aggressive drivers out there. Officers wrote 793 tickets in 3 days

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

This past week patrolmen issued more than 1,500 tickets and warnings to “aggressive” drivers in Horry County, according to statistics released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The tickets and warnings were issued as part of law enforcement’s three-day “Stop Aggressive Driving” campaign which ran April 27-29 and targeted U.S. Highway 501 and U.S. Highway 17.

According to the statistics, patrolmen wrote 793 tickets and issued 726 warnings for everything from driving under suspension to speeding, not wearing a seat belt, operating an uninsured vehicle, and driver license and vehicle license violations. There were even 12 drug violations and 27 DUI arrests.

Number of violations for April 27 - 29:

Driving under the influence (arrests): 27

Driving under suspension: 23

Violation of seat belt law: 332

Speeding: 512

Operating uninsured vehicle: 9

Driver license violations: 77

Vehicle license violations: 111

Drug violations: 12

Total tickets written: 793

Total warnings issued: 726

Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane

Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 0:31

Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane
Police detain one after Myrtle Beach shooting 0:24

Police detain one after Myrtle Beach shooting
Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' 1:58

Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos