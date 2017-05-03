Have you seen this man? Georgetown County police want to know

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a 24-year-old man they say could be responsible for burglaries and thefts.
Dylan Reynolds Freeman is wanted in connection with multiple outstanding warrants and is also a person of interest in several burglaries and thefts, according to a GCSO release.
Freeman is described as a white male, about 5’11 in height, weighs about 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, who sometimes has a goatee, police said.
Anyone with information can contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 or their local law enforcement agency.
Anonymous tips can be sent using text-a-tip by dialing 274637 from a text enabled cellphone. Officials said to text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.
